INDIA RUPEE Rupee tipped to recover as US yields fall on BoE decision

Global Economy

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:23 am

Related News

INDIA RUPEE Rupee tipped to recover as US yields fall on BoE decision

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:23 am
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an 8.8% contraction in the lastest period. Photo: Reuters
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an 8.8% contraction in the lastest period. Photo: Reuters

The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the US currency, after the Bank of England's decision to buy long-dated British bonds prompted a pullback in Treasury yields and the dollar index.

The rupee is seen at around 81.60-81.65 per dollar in early trades, up from a record closing low of 81.94 on Wednesday. The local unit has dropped nearly 3% over the past six sessions despite likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

The dollar index tumbled on Wednesday, Treasury yields fell sharply and US equities recovered after the BoE took measures to stop the rout in the UK bond market.

The "obvious question" for the rupee is how sustainable "the big moves" seen across developed markets are likely to be, said a trader at a Mumbai-based bank.

"The rupee will open higher but based on what has happened over the last week or so, the benefit of doubt will be more in favour of this just being a relief rally."

The BoE said it would buy as much government debt as needed after new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax cutting plans triggered financial chaos.

The dollar index fell the most in more than two years on Wednesday, as risk aversion eased. The UK 10-year yield plunged 50 basis points, helping halt the selloff in the Treasury market. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to near 3.70%.

Risk appetite recovered with the S&P 500 Index climbing 2% overnight. Asian shares were trading higher by as much as 1.2%, while currencies were mixed.

Investors now await the RBI's monetary policy committee's decision on Friday, with growing expectations of a 50 basis point hike due to the pressure on the rupee from large interest rate hikes in the United States. read more

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 81.77; onshore one-month forward premium at 27.75 paise

** USD/INR NSE Sept futures closed on Wednesday at 82.2350

** USD/INR forward premium as of 28 Sep for end current month is 27.8 paise

** Dollar index up at 113.22

** Brent crude futures up 0.2% at $89.5 per barrel

** Ten-year US note yield at 3.76%, India 10-yr bond yield at 7.39%

** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 1.0% at 17,056

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $373.6mln worth of Indian shares on 27 Sept.

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $112.4mln worth of Indian bonds on 27 Sept. 

World+Biz / South Asia

India / Rupee / BoE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the states

15m | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

15m | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

45m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get a Chevening scholarship?

1h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

40m | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

16h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

16h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run