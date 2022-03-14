India retail inflation at 6.01% in Feb, above RBI limit, wholesale price rises: Data

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

India retail inflation at 6.01% in Feb, above RBI limit, wholesale price rises: Data

Overall retail inflation now stands at an eight-month high, while retail combined food prices in February rose 5.87% from a year ago

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
FILE PHOTO: A vendor sorts tomatoes as he waits for customers at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
FILE PHOTO: A vendor sorts tomatoes as he waits for customers at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

In February, India's retail inflation rose to 6.07%, against a 6.01% increase in the previous month, while wholesale inflation soared to 13.11% against 12.96% in January, official data on Monday showed. 

 Although retail-level-- prices which impacts households – rose marginally over the previous month, it has crossed the Reserve Bank's so-called tolerance limit. The RBI's tolerance limit for the consumer inflation rate stands between 4-6%.     

Retail price data are collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states to gauge inflation, which influences people's income and also economic growth.  

Overall retail inflation now stands at an eight-month high, while retail combined food prices in February rose 5.87% from a year ago.   

Wholesale inflation --- which impacts traders and businesses -- rose sharply, staying in double-digits for the 11th straight month. 

Wholesale inflation increased on the back of a sharp increase in costs of manufactured products. 

Analysts said they expected inflationary impact to continue depending on the Ukraine war, which has hit developed and emerging economies alike, de-valuing many currencies, including the rupee, firing up oil prices and disrupting supply chains.  

"The inflation trajectory is weighed heavily on the upside with elevated commodity prices, pass through of earlier fuel price hikes and the higher raw material costs. However, we do not expect any shift in policy decisions and stance in the near term as RBI continues to focus on durable growth," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank in a note. 

In February, urban India saw retail inflation fall slightly to 5.75% from 5.91% in January, while rural Indians faced higher price rise of 6.38% against 6.12% in January. 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / India GDP / India Inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

7h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

8h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

22h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

22h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

22h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion