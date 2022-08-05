India reserve Bank raises repo rate to by 50 bps to 5.4%

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
05 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 05:30 pm

Related News

India reserve Bank raises repo rate to by 50 bps to 5.4%

As global prices soared, fanned by rising oil, India’s cenbank first effected a 40 basis point hike at an unscheduled meet in May. It raised the repo rate again by 50 basis point in June

Hindustan Times
05 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Friday raised the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, its third hike in a row, as it continued to act aggressively to tame inflation. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

As global prices soared, fanned by rising oil, India's cenbank first effected a 40 basis point hike at an unscheduled meet in May. It raised the repo rate again by 50 basis point in June.

"The monetary policy committee has decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains the target going forward, while supporting growth," Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das said in Mumbai. "Accommodation" is a policy jargon that refers to expansion of money supply in the economy to boost growth.

The repo rate refers to the rate at which commercial banks borrow money by selling their securities to the Reserve Bank, while the reverse repo rate is the rate at which the central bank borrows money.

These rates are key to boosting credit and investments by businesses in the economy recovery. The MPC's review of the economy is critical for markets and general business sentiment.

After the latest three-day review, the standing deposit facility was adjusted to 5.15%, at 25 basis point below the repo rate.

India's retail inflation eased for the second month in a row but only a tad to 7.01% in June from a year ago, official data on Tuesday showed. Consumer prices, which rose 7.04% in May, continued to breach the Reserve Bank of India's upper limit of 6% for the sixth straight month.

The reserve Bank Governor said inflation remains "uncomfortably high".

The keenly watched food price index leapt 7.75% on the back of a global commodity price spiral, slightly lower than 7.97% in the previous month, the data showed. India is a net importer of edible oil, whose prices moderated in July after reaching record highs.

World+Biz / South Asia

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / rate hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

6h | Thoughts
B latin not only teaches its students salsa but also helps to build a community of dancers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

B Latin: A weekend respite for corporate employees

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Drought, flood, diesel and fertiliser: Are we heading towards food shortage?

17h | Panorama
Saman Ali Sarkar. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

16h | Videos
Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

17h | Videos
Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

17h | Videos
How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor