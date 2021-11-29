India at near 8-year high in business optimism: Study

Global Economy

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 06:26 pm

Related News

India at near 8-year high in business optimism: Study

According to the study, India's construction sector is most optimistic on the level of the selling price, inventory levels, and hiring of employees

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 06:26 pm
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, July 5, 2019/ Reuters
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, July 5, 2019/ Reuters

India is at a near 8-year high in business optimism for the fourth quarter of this calendar year since the second quarter of the calendar year 2014, said a study.  

The Dun and Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index (BOI) for India for Q4 2021 stands at 94.6, up 27.4% compared to the Q3 2021 survey, reports The Economic Times.

According to the study, India's construction sector is most optimistic on the level of the selling price, inventory levels, and hiring of employees.

Data showed five out of six optimism indices have registered an increase as compared to Q3. Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist at Dun and Bradstreet said India's GDP growth during the October-December quarter of 2021 is likely to be strong as the BOI has surged to an almost eight-year high.

Around 79% of the respondents in the study expected the volume of sales to increase in Q4 2021, compared to 67% the quarter before. 62% of the respondents expect an increase in net profits in Q4 2021, compared to 48% in the quarter before.

"The consumption boost to India Inc., from easing lockdown restrictions, pent-up and festive demand, arrears payment of dearness allowances along with improving consumer confidence levels, are quite evident from the optimism for new orders which has climbed to the highest level since Q3 2014," Singh said.

49% of the survey's respondents expect an increase in the size of their workforce employed during Q4 2021 while 45% anticipate no change. 6% of the respondents expect their workforce size to decline.

Singh said that the sustenance of the optimism level of businesses depends on how inflationary pressures and the supply situation is managed.

"Sustenance of the optimism level of businesses, however, depends on how effectively domestic supply challenges are managed and inflationary pressures are controlled. As prices, in general, are expected to go up driven by supply disruptions and rising commodity prices, both consumer spending and corporate earnings are at risk," he added. 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India business optimism report / India / India Businesss / India economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

23h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

23h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says