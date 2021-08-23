India to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

Global Economy

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:35 pm

Related News

India to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

The Indian government aims to hand already built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, railway stations and warehousing facilities among others over to the private sector to operate on a long-term lease

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:35 pm
The rupee&#039;s sharp decline and a liquidity crisis in the once-hot shadow banking sector have weakened consumption and investment/ Reuters
The rupee's sharp decline and a liquidity crisis in the once-hot shadow banking sector have weakened consumption and investment/ Reuters

India plans to monetise 6 trillion rupees ($80.90 billion) worth of state assets over the next four years under a plan announced earlier in the 2021/2022 budget to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth in Asia's third biggest economy.

The Indian government aims to hand already built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, railway stations and warehousing facilities among others over to the private sector to operate on a long-term lease, Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference.

"The strategic objective of the programme is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments."

The top five sectors, estimated by their potential for monetisation, are roads, railways, power, oil and gas pipelines, and telecommunication.

The government aims to monetise assets worth 880 billion in the current fiscal year that began in April, and a transparent mechanism would achieve "a fair value", Kant said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the programme would give an impetus to economic growth.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration announced a privatisation plan which would leave government ownership only in a few critical sectors.

Although coronavirus lockdowns and the subsequent downturn have slowed the privatisation process, the government still hopes to raise 1.75 trillion rupees from such sales in the current fiscal year to March 2022.

In the current fiscal year, the government expects to list state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India, and privatise state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. and state carrier Air India Ltd.

Proceeds from privatisation are crucial for India, which witnessed a record fiscal deficit of 9.3% in the last fiscal year to March 2021, when the economy contracted by 7.3%.

By the end of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the government aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 6.8% and revive economic growth to 10.5%.

($1 = 74.16M rupees)

World+Biz / South Asia

India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

56m | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 