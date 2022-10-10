India inflation likely hit five month high in Sept on food prices

Global Economy

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

India inflation likely hit five month high in Sept on food prices

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 10:22 am
Nikhil Kumar Mondal, 65, a retired school headmaster, buys vegetables from a vendor at a market on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 20, 2022. Picture taken May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Nikhil Kumar Mondal, 65, a retired school headmaster, buys vegetables from a vendor at a market on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 20, 2022. Picture taken May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

India's retail inflation accelerated to a five month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for a ninth month, a Reuters poll found.

Fueled by erratic rainfall and supply shocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prices of daily consumables like cereals and vegetables which form the largest category in the inflation basket have climbed over the past two years.

Already reeling from Covid-19 pandemic-induced economic shocks, India's poor and middle classes will be further hit by the increases as they spend a large chunk of income on food.

The Oct. 3-7 Reuters poll of 47 economists suggested inflation - as measured by the Consumer Price Index INCPIY=ECI - rose to an annual 7.30% in September from 7.00% the previous month. If realised, that would be the highest since May 2022.

Forecasts for the data, due at 1200  GMT on Oct. 12, ranged between 6.60% and 7.80%. Some 91% of economists, 43 of 47, expected inflation to be 7.00% or higher, suggesting the bias was for prices to go up further.

"There is a strong pressure from food that is playing out. What is even more worrying is the cereals and pulses inflation which has remained low for quite some time, will rise at an unprecedented pace," said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil.

"Will monetary policy action be able to contain it? Very honestly, it will not. It will arrest inflation expectations from moving on to the higher side, but fiscal policy has a greater role to play."

The Indian government has introduced measures to calm local prices, including some export restrictions on rice to temper inflation. But consumer prices have remained defiant and stayed above the RBI's upper tolerance limit this year.

A weakening currency is also not helping. The battered Indian rupee hit a new low of 82.32/$ on Friday and was expected to remain under pressure over the next six months, a separate Reuters poll of FX analysts showed.

That is likely to pressure the RBI, which has raised its key repo rate by 190 basis points in four moves this year, to intensify its interest rates hikes.

"Against a more hostile global backdrop and a stickier inflation trajectory at home, we now expect a terminal rate of 6.75% - previously 6.25% - in this cycle," said Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at J.P. Morgan.

"To the extent the rupee weakens, there will be passthrough effects to the CPI trajectory."

World+Biz / South Asia

India economy / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

1h | Videos
Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

17h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

19h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows