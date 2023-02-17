India government seeks 'truthfulness' check of Hindenburg report on Adani - court document

The Indian government has told the country's top court that "truthfulness" of allegations made by a US short seller against the Adani Group should be looked into by a panel proposed to examine investor protection, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate in a 24 January report, which the Adani Group denied. The Supreme Court is yet to issue an order on setting up the panel and its ambit.