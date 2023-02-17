India government seeks 'truthfulness' check of Hindenburg report on Adani - court document

Global Economy

Reuters
17 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 06:15 pm

Related News

India government seeks 'truthfulness' check of Hindenburg report on Adani - court document

Reuters
17 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
India government seeks &#039;truthfulness&#039; check of Hindenburg report on Adani - court document

The Indian government has told the country's top court that "truthfulness" of allegations made by a US short seller against the Adani Group should be looked into by a panel proposed to examine investor protection, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate in a 24 January report, which the Adani Group denied. The Supreme Court is yet to issue an order on setting up the panel and its ambit.

 

World+Biz / South Asia

Adani Group / Hindenburg Research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

6h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

6h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

7h | Panorama
The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

1h | TBS Entertainment
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1d | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March