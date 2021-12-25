India can generate $ 813B in revenues from agri, food sector by 2030: Report

Global Economy

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:16 pm

Related News

India can generate $ 813B in revenues from agri, food sector by 2030: Report

In the past decade, India attracted about USD 9 billion in FDI investments in the agriculture sector, said Amit Bhatia, founder of Aspire Circle and creator-Impact Future Project

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:16 pm
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 5, 2019/ Reuters
Farmers plant saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 5, 2019/ Reuters

India can generate 813 billion dollar in revenue, with a $272 billion investment in agritech and allied segments by 2030, creating 152 million jobs, making it the country's largest private sector industry.

With agriculture continuing to remain the mainstay of economy for the country, investment in agritech and allied segments can transform the face of Indian agriculture with far-reaching implications for food security and sustainable farming solutions, according to a report, titled 'Investing for Impact: Food, Agri and Agritech', by Aspire Impact.

In the past decade, India attracted about $9 billion in FDI investments in the agriculture sector, said Amit Bhatia, founder of Aspire Circle and creator-Impact Future Project, report The Economic Times.

He added that this decade brings an opportunity for India Inc to take advantage of the massive untapped potential this sector holds and transform it to be sustainable and future-ready.

"With smart innovations, infrastructure and policy support and newer business models, the top-10 ideas researched by the IFP community can attract USD 272 billion in investments and generate USD 813 billion in revenue, impacting 1.1 billion lives," he added.

The report has been authored by leading agritech experts, industry leaders, academics and thinkers.

The report further said India has its share of challenges when it comes to agricultural practices, including mechanisation levels, which is at 40-45 per cent unlike 90 per cent in the developed economies.

The country has been estimated to be at the biggest production risk with 68 per cent of the cultivation area being directly dependent upon the monsoon accounting for 40-45 per cent of total agriculture production it noted.

With a gap of 3.2 million tonnes in cold storage, the food processing industry incurred a loss worth USD 14 billion in 2018.

At the same time, the report stated that 55 per cent of the country's forests are prone to fire with 70 per cent having no natural regeneration.

The demand for key food grains is expected to grow at an annual rate of 3 per cent against the projected population growth of 2 per cent further underlines the challenge that the country faces today.

To meet its dairy needs, India would require around 600 million tonnes of milk per year in 2060 and onwards, it said, adding that significant investments in the sector along with a policy push is needed to ensure transformation in agriculture practices and ecosystem.

With agritech start-ups and innovative models speculated to dominate the sector, India Inc has already started paving this path to change, it said.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India Agriculture / India Agriculture industries / India revenues / India food sector / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

4h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

5h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

5h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

11m | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

16m | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

21m | Videos
Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one