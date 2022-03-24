India can buy up to 15 mln barrels of oil from Russia by year end

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
24 March, 2022, 09:50 pm

India can buy up to 15 mln barrels of oil from Russia by year end

Russian IT companies can also participate in implementing tasks from the Indian Ministry of Transport, developing a digital network based on artificial intelligence to improve road safety

A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk, Russia, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk, Russia, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

Russian oil companies have a good chance of increasing the volume of deliveries to the Indian market, according to head of the operational department of the Russian trade mission in India Evgeny Ostapkevich.

"Taking into account the refusal of a number of countries to purchase Russian oil products, opportunities are opening up for Russian oil companies to increase the volume of supplies," he said. "It is reported that India may buy up to 15 mln barrels of oil from Russia before the end of this year," he said, reports TASS.

According to Ostapkevich, Russian IT companies can also participate in implementing tasks from the Indian Ministry of Transport, developing a digital network based on artificial intelligence to improve road safety.

