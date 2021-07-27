IMF's Gopinath says would be concerned on inflation if expectations become unanchored

Global Economy

Reuters
27 July, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 09:08 pm

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, US, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, US, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday that high inflation readings are mostly a US phenomenon and are expected decline next year, adding that she would be concerned if medium-term inflation expectations rise.

"Next year, in terms of what would be concerning, it would be if we saw medium-term inflation expectations, de-anchoring," Gopinath told a news conference on the IMF's economic outlook.

"So if they were moving kind of durably away from the Fed's 2% target and moving away in a way that we haven't seen before, then that would absolutely give, you know, cause for concern," she said.

