IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges

Global Economy

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:48 am

Related News

IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:48 am
FILE PHOTO: Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting, Gopinath said some 60% of low income countries were either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress.

"To be clear, it's not as though we have a systemic sovereign debt crises there," Gopinath said.

"The vast majority of emerging market economies are nowhere near there, but on the other side, we do have many countries, several of whom, for instance, are in Sub-Saharan Africa, where this is a major challenge."

Speaking at the same event, Elena Duggar, managing director of credit strategy & research at ratings agency Moody's, also said she did not expect a widespread debt crisis across emerging economies, but predicted more countries would have to overhaul their debt burdens.

"Emerging markets are looking at a less supportive, external environment in terms of tighter financial conditions and slower growth," said Duggar. "And we're looking at high uncertainty and high risks in the economic environment and the possibilities of much deeper economic contractions, which normally translates into financial market volatility and episodes of stop and go market access - so this will mean an elevated default rates."

Top News / World+Biz

IMF / Poor countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

2h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

2h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

1h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

15h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

18h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

20h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back