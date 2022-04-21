IMF says yen falls driven by fundamentals, urges BOJ to keep easy policy

Global Economy

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:38 am

Related News

IMF says yen falls driven by fundamentals, urges BOJ to keep easy policy

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:38 am
A picture illustration shows Japanese 10,000 yen notes featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A picture illustration shows Japanese 10,000 yen notes featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Highlights:

  • No reason to change Japan's economic policy - IMF official
  • No disorderly moves in currency market - IMF official
  • Weak yen impact on Japan's economy a 'mixed bag'
  • IMF urges BOJ to maintain ultra-loose policy

The yen's recent declines have been driven by fundamentals and would be no reason for Japan to change its economic policy, including the central bank's ultra-low interest rates, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said.

The remarks highlight the difficulty Tokyo may face if it sought international consent to intervene in the currency market to stem further yen falls, as G7 and G20 countries agree such action is justified only if exchange rates move out of line with fundamentals.

"What we're seeing so far on the yen is driven by fundamentals," Sanjaya Panth, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told Reuters late on Wednesday.

"Economic policymaking should continue to look at fundamentals. We don't see any reason to change economic policy because what's happening right now reflects fundamentals."

The yen has plunged to two-decade lows against the dollar, with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continuing to defend its ultra-low rate policy in contrast with heightening chances of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

"We do not see disorderly market conditions right now in the foreign exchange market. It's been driven by fundamentals," Panth said, when asked whether yen-buying currency intervention by Japanese authorities would be justified.

Markets are rife with speculation Japan may act to resist further yen declines, perhaps by buying yen, raising interest rates or tweaking the BOJ's dovish guidance on the future path of monetary policy. 

"As you know, a weak yen hasn't been bad for Japan," Panth said. "At the same time, it does affect households. It's a little bit of a mixed bag," he said in the interview.

With inflationary pressure still muted, there was no need for the BOJ to change its ultra-loose policy, Panth said.

While temporary factors, such as the dissipating effect of past cuts in cellphone fees, could push up headline consumer price inflation, Japan was unlikely to see inflation sustainably reach the BOJ's 2% target in the near term, he added.

"Japan is in a very different situation compared with other advanced countries who have begun tightening monetary policy," he said. "We do not see any need to change the accommodative monetary policy stance."

World+Biz

Japanese yen / yen / IMF / International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

8m | Magazine
Fasting is a tool to improve your body from the cell up. Photo: Pixabay

Fasting for the productive soul

13m | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

18m | Magazine
Photo: Collected

3 ways to turn into a filmmaker

28m | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

12h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

12h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

13h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home