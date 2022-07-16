IMF says talks with Sri Lanka 'interrupted' by unrest

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
16 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:51 pm

Related News

IMF says talks with Sri Lanka 'interrupted' by unrest

BSS/AFP
16 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 12:51 pm
A woman walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, US, 10 May 12018. Photo: REUTERS
A woman walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, US, 10 May 12018. Photo: REUTERS

The IMF hopes unrest in Sri Lanka will be resolved soon so that aid talks that were interrupted can resume, a fund spokesman said Thursday.

Formal discussions on a new loan program for the cash-strapped nation began last month but were thrown off course by the political upheaval that led to the resignation of the country's president.

"We are, of course, deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis of impact on the Sri Lankan people and particularly the poor and the vulnerable groups," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

Following constructive early talks, "clearly the political and the social emergency situation... has interrupted those discussions," he said.

The international crisis lender is "closely monitoring" developments there, and "we hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF-supported program," Rice said.

The upheaval forced now ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country, amid dramatic scenes of protesters occupying the presidential palace.

Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the island nation's economy to a point where it has run out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, leading to severe hardships for its 22 million people, with four out of five Sri Lankans skipping meals.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol, with the government ordering the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

Rice said the IMF remains in contact with technical officials in Colombo, at the finance ministry and central bank, but as with any aid deal, a loan program for Sri Lanka "would require adequate assurances on debt sustainability."

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

IMF / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

3h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

4h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

5h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

3h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

3h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur