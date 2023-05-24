IMF Managing Director says she does not expect a rapid shift in US dollar reserves

Global Economy

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 03:52 pm

Related News

IMF Managing Director says she does not expect a rapid shift in US dollar reserves

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 03:52 pm
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The International Monetary Fund's managing director said on Wednesday she does not expect there to be a rapid shift in reserves of the US dollar.

Asked about de-dollarisation of the world, Kristalina Georgieva said, "We don't expect a rapid shift in reserves because the reason the dollar is a reserve currency is because of the strength of the US economy and the depth of its capital markets."

"Don't kiss your dollars goodbye just yet," Georgieva said, speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, organised by Bloomberg.

World+Biz / USA

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva / US dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

4h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

8h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

7h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

22h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss