IMF hoping for board meeting on Pakistan before current program expires

Global Economy

Reuters
30 May, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 08:34 am

Related News

IMF hoping for board meeting on Pakistan before current program expires

Reuters
30 May, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 08:34 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains in touch with Pakistan's authorities in order to pave the way for a board meeting before a financing program expires at the end of June, the IMF mission chief for Pakistan said.

Ordinarily, a board meeting on a review of the program would require a prior staff-level agreement, which in Pakistan's case would unlock $1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped South Asian nation as part of a $6.5 billion IMF package.

The staff-level agreement has been delayed since November, with more than 100 days gone since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan, the longest such delay since at least 2008.

"This engagement will focus on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, the passage of a FY24 budget consistent with program goals, and adequate financing," IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will share its budget details with the fund. He added that he would like the IMF to clear its 9th review before the budget, which is due to be presented in early June, as all the conditions for that had already been met.

"They have asked for some more things again, we are ready to give that too, they say that give us budget details, we will give it to them," Dar said in an interview with Geo TV.

He said it would not work for Pakistan if the IMF combined the 9th and 10th review of the bailout, adding, "We will not do it, (we) see this is (as) unfair."

Porter said that broadly speaking, "overcoming the present economic and financial challenges would require sustained policy efforts and reforms for Pakistan to regain strong and inclusive private-led growth."

While the IMF does not comment on domestic politics, Porter said it hopes "a peaceful way forward is found in line with the Constitution and the rule of law," referring to Pakistan's political instability.

World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

23h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

16h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

18h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

19h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration