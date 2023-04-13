IMF forecasts inflation to rise in Pakistan

Global Economy

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:25 am

IMF forecasts inflation to rise in Pakistan

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:25 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Pakistan's inflation will rise by 27% in 2023.

The forecast also suggests that the fragile economy of the South Asian country with more than 230 million people will grow just 0.5% this year, a significant drop from 6% in 2022.

IMF released the latest data on the Rakistan's ailing economy on Tuesday alongside its World Economic Outlook report in Washington, DC, reports Al Jazeera. 

According to the reports, Pakistan will continue to see a rise in unemployment as it recovers from the destruction caused by last summer's floods, which killed 1,739 people and caused $30bn in damages.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is in talks with the IMF to receive a key tranche of a $6bn bailout package signed in 2019 by Sharif's predecessor Imran Khan.

Pakistan is experiencing an increase in the price of food, gas, and power due to the government's initiative to decrease subsidies and raised taxes to comply with the bailout terms and secure the release of the $1.2bn portion of the deal.

Sharif's government is facing criticism over the rising food costs, although he has blamed Khan, who is now the country's opposition leader, for mismanaging the economy when he was in power, says Al Jazeera. 

Khan was deposed last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, and since then he has been leading rallies in a failed attempt to force Sharif to agree to an early election, which is scheduled for later this year.

 

