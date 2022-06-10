IMF delegation to visit crisis-hit Sri Lanka this month for talks

The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with shortages of essentials, including fuel, cooking gas and medicines, after it ran out of foreign currency for even basic imports

People wait in a queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait in a queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will visit Sri Lanka on 20 June for talks as the country looks for a loan programme from the lender to deal with its worst economic crisis in seven decades, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe "was hopeful that a staff-level agreement would be reached by the end of the month," his office said in a statement.

The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with shortages of essentials, including fuel, cooking gas and medicines, after it ran out of foreign currency for even basic imports.

