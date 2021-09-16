IMF chief Georgieva to speak at US-led global Covid-19 summit on 22 September

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will speak at a virtual global Covid-19 summit on Sept. 22 that the United States is organizing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the IMF said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden had asked Georgieva to speak at the summit, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing.

The White House has not formally announced the event or the date. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the comments from the IMF spokesman.