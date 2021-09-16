IMF chief Georgieva to speak at US-led global Covid-19 summit on 22 September

Global Economy

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 08:37 pm

Related News

IMF chief Georgieva to speak at US-led global Covid-19 summit on 22 September

US President Joe Biden had asked Georgieva to speak at the summit, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 08:37 pm
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank&#039;s 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will speak at a virtual global Covid-19 summit on Sept. 22 that the United States is organizing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the IMF said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden had asked Georgieva to speak at the summit, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing.

The White House has not formally announced the event or the date. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the comments from the IMF spokesman.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

International Monetary Fund (IMF) / IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva / USA

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents