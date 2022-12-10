IMF chief Georgieva cites 'fruitful exchange' with China on debt issues

Global Economy

Reuters
10 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 09:19 am

Related News

IMF chief Georgieva cites 'fruitful exchange' with China on debt issues

Reuters
10 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 09:19 am
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

International Monetary Fund chief Kristlina Georgieva said she had a "fruitful exchange" with her Chinese counterparts this week on her repeated calls for accelerating debt treatments for countries like Zambia and Sri Lanka.

Georgieva, World Bank President David Malpass and other financial leaders met in person in China's Anhui province this week with officials from the People's Bank of China, China's finance ministry and its EXIM Bank and China Development Bank.

Georgieva said the discussions touched on the common framework for debt treatment set up in late 2020 by China, the United State and other Group of 20 major economies, as well as some specific cases of countries seeking debt relief.

Implementation of the common framework process has been halting, with only one country, Chad, having completed the debt treatment process, and its agreement not resulting in any actual reductions of the country's debt.

Zambia is pushing hard to finish its debt restructuring in the first quarter of 2023.

"We need to build on the momentum of the agreement on Chad's debt treatment and accelerate and finalize the debt treatments for Zambia and Sri Lanka, which would allow for disbursements from the IMF and multilateral development banks," Georgieva said in a statement.

Georgieva said other countries also faced mounting debt distress given tightening global financial conditions.

"We talked about how we can prevent individual cases of debt distress from triggering a global debt crisis," she said, calling again for quicker, more predictable progress on debt treatments and expansion of the framework to more countries.

Malpass, in his remarks at the meeting, said the discussions focused on the urgent need for more rapid progress on debt issues, adding, "Changes in China's positions are critical in this effort."

He welcomed support voiced by Premier Li Keqiang for a "systematic engagement on debt" during the meetings, and underscored the need for transparent disclosure of China's loan contracts, and removal of non-disclosure and non-restructuring clauses and hidden collateral and escrow arrangements.

"Greater transparency will help investors make informed decisions, build trust, and accelerate the debt reconciliation and restructuring processes," he said.

Georgieva said she saw "space for a platform for more systematic engagement on debt issues, where China can play an active role," but gave no further details.

World+Biz / China

china / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

20h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

20h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

15h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

17h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1