IMF board approves new trust to help members deal with climate change, pandemics

Global Economy

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

IMF board approves new trust to help members deal with climate change, pandemics

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 10:41 am
International Monetary Fund. File Photo: Reuters
International Monetary Fund. File Photo: Reuters

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Wednesday approved creation of a new facility to help low-income and most middle-income countries deal with longer-term challenges such as climate change and pandemics.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced approval of the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust in a statement after the board meeting and said it would take effect from May 1, with a goal of raising at least $45 billion.

She said the trust would amplify the impact of last year's $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights by allowing richer members to channel their emergency reserves to allow vulnerable countries to address longer-term challenges that threatened their economic stability.

"This historic decision embodies the spirit of multilateralism," she said in a statement to Reuters. "It shows that when there is the need and there is the will, we can work together to achieve a significant outcome for the benefit of all."

IMF staff hammered out details of the new facility in recent months after it won the backing of the Group of 20 major economies in October.

IMF staff hammered out details of the new facility in recent months after it won the backing of the Group of 20 major economies in October.

An IMF staff paper prepared for the board and viewed by Reuters said nearly three-quarters of the IMF's 190 members would be eligible to borrow from the RST, the IMF's first facility set up expressly to help countries manage balance of payments risks posed by longer‐term challenges, the paper said.

"Today, even as IMF member countries confront the immediate challenges of rising inflation, constrained fiscal space and pandemic recovery — heightened by risks associated with the war in Ukraine — they are also calling on the Fund to help respond to longer-term challenges such as climate change and pandemic preparedness," the paper said.

Currently, the IMF offers low-cost and zero-interest rate financing to help countries deal with short-term challenges, such as capital flight, inflation or high commodities prices, and medium-term fiscal and financial challenges.

But until now it lacked a facility to help countries manage risk to balance payments posed by longer-term threats, and its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust was open only to low-income countries.

The RST, first proposed by Georgieva last June, will fill those gaps, offering a broader range of countries affordable financing over extended repayment periods, with a 20-year maturity and a 10-1/2-year grace period. The IMF has said it plans to begin lending under the program by October.

The funding will be available to low-income and most middle-income countries, including all small developing states, the IMF said. Many of those states were hit particularly hard by the pandemic and its economic impact.

To qualify for lending from the new RST, countries would still need to develop "credible policy and reform measures," have sustainable debt and adequate capacity to repay the IMF, and be part of a concurrent IMF financing or non-financing program, such as its policy-coordination arrangements with Serbia, Rwanda and other countries.

The IMF staff paper said the eligibility criteria were set up to balance creditor and debtor needs, while mitigating financial risks to the fund.

The funding is also expected to serve as a catalyst for additional financing from the private sector, donors and other international financial institutions, the IMF said.

It said close collaboration with the World Bank and other international financial institutions would be critical for the success of the RST.

Top News / World+Biz

IMF / International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

2h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

3h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

3h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

3h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

3h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research