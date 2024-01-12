IMF board approves $700 mn disbursement for Pakistan

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
12 January, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 11:42 am

Related News

IMF board approves $700 mn disbursement for Pakistan

Pakistan's advancement under the program "has supported significant progress in stabilizing the economy following significant shocks

BSS/AFP
12 January, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 11:42 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The IMF's executive board approved an immediate disbursement of around $700 million for Pakistan Thursday as part of a program to support the cash-strapped South Asian country through an economic crisis.

The funds were unlocked after the International Monetary Fund board approved the first review of a nine-month, $3 billion loan agreement reached in July 2023 to help Pakistan weather a balance-of-payments crisis and service crippling external debt.

Thursday's disbursement brings the total released under the agreement to around $1.9 billion, the Fund confirmed in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pakistan's advancement under the program "has supported significant progress in stabilizing the economy following significant shocks," IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said, according to the statement.

"There are now tentative signs of activity picking-up and external pressures easing," she said, adding that "continued strong ownership remains critical to ensure the current momentum continues and stabilization of Pakistan's economy becomes entrenched."

The IMF said that macroeconomic conditions in Pakistan had "generally improved" since the program was implemented, and predicted economic growth of two percent this year.

The fiscal position has been strengthened, with foreign reserves increasing and a "broadly stable" exchange rate, it added.

Despite the progress cited by the IMF, consumer inflation in Pakistan remains elevated, rising by 29.7 percent in the year to December, according to the country's statistics bureau.

In its statement, the IMF said inflation could decline to an annual rate of 18.5 percent by the middle of this year, so long as policy was "appropriately tight."

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

4h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

15h | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

3h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

16h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

17h | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

14h | Videos
World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

19h | Videos