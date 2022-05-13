IEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply

Global Economy

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

IEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply

Production ramping up elsewhere and slower demand growth due to China's lockdowns will forestall a big deficit, the Paris-based IEA said

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 10:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The world will not be left short of oil even with lower output from sanctions-hit Russia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, after it cut its predictions for supply losses from the world's No.2 exporter for the second straight month.

The IEA is now forecasting that 1 million barrels per day (bpd) was lost in April, compared to 1.5 million bpd predicted last month and 3 million forecast in March as some refiners in Europe shun Russian crude ahead of a future import ban.

Production ramping up elsewhere and slower demand growth due to China's lockdowns will forestall a big deficit, the Paris-based IEA said.

"Over time, steadily rising volumes from Middle East OPEC+ and the US along with a slowdown in demand growth is expected to fend off an acute supply deficit amid a worsening Russian supply disruption," the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

The assessment by the Paris-based agency suggests the economic impact from further sanctions on Russian energy mulled by the European Union could be limited.

"Soaring pump prices and slowing economic growth are expected to significantly curb the demand recovery through the remainder of the year and into 2023," the IEA said, adding that curbs aimed at containing Covid-19 in China were driving an extended economic slowdown there.

Reflecting slower products exports and falling domestic demand, around a million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil was shut in last month - about half a million bpd less than the agency forecast last month.

The IEA sees that figure rising to 1.6 million bpd in May, to 2 million in June and to nearly 3 million from July onwards if sanctions deter further buying or expand.

The United States and fellow IEA members pledged to release 240 million barrels of oil in their second tapping of emergency stores this year after the IEA sat out a US-led release in November because it saw no major supply disruption at the time. 

Russian exports rebounded in April by 620,000 bpd from the month before to 8.1 million bpd, the IEA said, back to their January-February average as supply was rerouted away from the United States and Europe, primarily to India.

As it works on a ban on Russian oil, the European Union remained the top market for Russian oil exports last month, the IEA said, down just 535,000 bpd from the start of the year.

The bloc now accounts for 43% of Russian oil exports, down from around 50% then.

Top News / World+Biz

IEA / International Energy Agency (IEA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

9h | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

9h | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

11h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

3h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

4h | Videos
Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

4h | Videos
How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert