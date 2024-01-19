IEA expects record oil supply in 2024

BSS/TASS
19 January, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 01:12 pm

IEA expects record oil supply in 2024

Global oil supply is expected to decline in January

BSS/TASS
19 January, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 01:12 pm
Filed photo of a gas field. Photo: Bloomberg
Filed photo of a gas field. Photo: Bloomberg

World oil supply is forecast to rise to a new high of 103.5 mln barrels per day in 2024, fueled by record-setting output from the US, Brazil, Guyana and Canada, the IEA (International Energy Agency) said in its January Oil Market Report.

Non-OPEC+ production will dominate growth this year, accounting for close to 1.5 mln barrels per day, the agency said.

OPEC+ supply is expected to hold broadly steady on last year, assuming extra voluntary cuts that started this month are phased out gradually in 2Q24.

"While OPEC+ supply management policies may tip the oil market into a small deficit at the start of the year, strong growth from non-OPEC+ producers could lead to a substantial surplus if the OPEC+ group's extra voluntary cuts are unwound in 2Q24," the agency's experts said.

Global oil supply is expected to decline in January as a blast of cold weather sweeping through the United States and Canada takes a toll on oil operations, the IEA stressed.

