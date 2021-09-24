Huawei's rotating chairman says smartphone revenue will drop by at least $30-40 billion in 2021
China's Huawei Technology will see revenue from its smartphone business drop by at least $30-40 billion this year as the company continues to grapple with US restrictions on its supply chain, its rotating chairman Eric Xu said.
While the firm has been "getting used to US sanctions" imposed on it since 2019, its new 5G related business areas cannot offset the losses from the handset business, Xu said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.