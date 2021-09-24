Huawei's rotating chairman says smartphone revenue will drop by at least $30-40 billion in 2021

Global Economy

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 03:17 pm

Related News

Huawei's rotating chairman says smartphone revenue will drop by at least $30-40 billion in 2021

While the firm has been "getting used to US sanctions" imposed on it since 2019, its new 5G related business areas cannot offset the losses from the handset business, Xu said

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 03:17 pm
People arrive to attend the Huawei keynote address at the IFA 2020 Special Edition consumer electronics and appliances trade fair in Berlin on Sept. 3. SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES/Foreign Policy
People arrive to attend the Huawei keynote address at the IFA 2020 Special Edition consumer electronics and appliances trade fair in Berlin on Sept. 3. SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES/Foreign Policy

China's Huawei Technology will see revenue from its smartphone business drop by at least $30-40 billion this year as the company continues to grapple with US restrictions on its supply chain, its rotating chairman Eric Xu said.

While the firm has been "getting used to US sanctions" imposed on it since 2019, its new 5G related business areas cannot offset the losses from the handset business, Xu said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

Tech / Top News / World+Biz / Smartphones

Huawei / Huawei Smartphone

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

21h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

21h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

23h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals