Hong Kong seeks to revive global banking status with major summit

Global Economy

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:18 pm

Related News

Hong Kong seeks to revive global banking status with major summit

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:18 pm
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during sunset in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2020. Photo:Reuters
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during sunset in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2020. Photo:Reuters

Hong Kong's central bank plans to hold a major conference in November it hopes will draw global banking bosses, sources said, as the financial hub seeks to welcome back international business following two gruelling years of closed borders.

For most chief executives of the world's major banks, the meeting would be their first visit to Hong Kong - historically a massive global conference venue - in at least three years, said the sources familiar with the matter.

The Chinese-controlled territory closed its borders in early 2020 for most non-residents to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and has maintained some of the tightest restrictions in the world, which have starved its economy of tourist and business arrivals.

Visitors to Hong Kong have to quarantine for seven days in hotels and face mandatory testing before and after arriving, as the city sticks to its near-zero Covid-19 strategy to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur.

Those rules, combined with temporary measures this year that separated families and children in quarantine facilities, triggered an exodus of expatriate workers, especially in financial services, from the city.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is working with foreign investment banks based in Hong Kong on the event, which is scheduled for early November and will run alongside the prestigious Rugby 7s tournament, said the sources.

The Rugby 7s are due to run 4 to 6 Nov. , having been postponed a number of times since the start of the pandemic.

For the HKMA conference to attract global bankers, the mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine rules would need to be eased, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

After a two-year ban, borders were re-opened to non-residents this month, although their entry is subject to the seven-day hotel quarantine.

While exemptions allow top financial executives visiting Hong Kong to leave their hotels for meetings, very few have taken advantage of the programme because itineraries have to be lodged with regulators, the sources said.

Hong Kong authorities have to date given no public indication they intend to relax quarantine restrictions by November.

An HKMA spokesperson told Reuters the authority was working on a "high level investment summit" and would release more details later.

"The HKMA has been maintaining regular dialogue with relevant government authorities to share with them financial industry's observations and suggestions with regard to Hong Kong's anti-epidemic measures," the spokesperson said.

"We shall defer to the relevant government authorities on border control matters."

Outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said this week quarantine rules were unlikely to be altered before her term ends on June 30. John Lee, who takes over as CEO on July 1, has indicated he wants Hong Kong to remain a global financial hub.

Top News / World+Biz

global banking / Hongkong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

7h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

7h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

9h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

3h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

3h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

8h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide