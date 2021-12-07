Hong Kong fintech WeLab to launch digital bank in Indonesia

Global Economy

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:23 pm

Related News

Hong Kong fintech WeLab to launch digital bank in Indonesia

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hong Kong fintech WeLab said on Tuesday it will buy a controlling stake in Indonesian commercial lender PT Bank Jasa Jakarta and launch a digital bank in the country - one of Asia's fastest-growing digital economies.

WeLab, backed by Allianz and billionaire Li Ka-Shing's TOM Group, said it had secured $240 million from existing and new investors to help fund the deal.

A WeLab-led group has already picked up 24% of PT Bank Jasa Jakarta and will buy the remaining majority stake following regulatory approvals, the Hong Kong firm added.

It will launch a digital bank in the second half of 2022 in Indonesia - a country where only 52% of households have access to a bank account while most have access to internet-enabled mobile phones, according to a World Bank report.

With Indonesia's internet economy booming, regional lenders DBS Group and United Overseas Bank have launched digital offerings, while GoTo, the country's top tech firm, has invested in Bank Jago.

PT Bank Jasa Jakarta has assets worth 6.6 trillion rupiah ($457.92 million), including 2.6 trillion rupiah in loans and 4.9 trillion rupiah in total savings, based on its unaudited financial report at the end of the third quarter.

The Indonesian digital bank will be WeLab's second in Asia after officially launching in Hong Kong in 2020, where the company says it now has more than 150,000 customers.

World+Biz

hong kong / Indonesia / WeLab / Digital bank / digital banking / Digital banks / fintech / FinTechs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status