Hong Kong Exchanges delays open on Monday morning due to black rainstorm

Reuters
28 June, 2021, 09:25 am
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) said on Monday the morning trading sessions of both the securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect trading, have been delayed due to a black rainstorm warning.

If the warning is cancelled at or before midday, major products of the exchange's securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect trading, will resume trading in the afternoon, the Hong Kong bourse added.

