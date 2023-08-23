Hong Kong details import ban on some Japanese seafood due to Fukushima release

Global Economy

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:38 pm

Related News

Hong Kong details import ban on some Japanese seafood due to Fukushima release

Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday that he strongly opposed Japan's release of the water into the sea, while Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the move "extremely selfish" and that Beijing had lodged a formal complaint with the Japanese government

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:38 pm
FILE PHOTO: A vendor puts a price tag on a bag with dried sea food at a shop at the Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A vendor puts a price tag on a bag with dried sea food at a shop at the Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Hong Kong has set up a special government team to monitor and review an import ban on some Japanese seafood due to the country's imminent release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Hong Kong authorities will strengthen monitoring of seafood imports coming from Japan and publish daily radiation sample results so the public can see, the city's Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology Vivian Lau said.

Though approved by the UN nuclear watchdog, Japan's plan to dump the water has faced opposition at home and abroad, including from China, over worries about food safety. Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday that he strongly opposed Japan's release of the water into the sea, while Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the move "extremely selfish" and that Beijing had lodged a formal complaint with the Japanese government.

On Thursday, Japan will begin releasing more than a million tons of water from the plant north of Tokyo, insisting it is safe to do so. The plant was wrecked in a 2011 tsunami and the water has mostly been used to cool damaged reactors.

Hong Kong's import ban is also due to take effect from Thursday. It covers imported aquatic products from the Japanese regions of Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama.

The government said there was no timetable about how long the ban would last and that a decision would depend on data and information from the Japan after the discharge.

Seafood imports from 13 other Japanese regions will still be allowed.

The measure covers live, frozen, refrigerated and dried aquatic products, sea salt and seaweed.

Hong Kong is Japan's second largest market, after mainland China, for agricultural and fisheries exports. It imported 75.5 billion yen ($519.54 million) worth of seafood from Japan last year, Japanese data shows.

Some Hong Kong fish sellers, like 57-year old fish shop owner Robert Ho, said the ban would likely help their sales of local fish.

"Because there's no Japanese fish in the market our local fish have the upper hand... do we still need to eat Japanese fish when we have these big locally caught fish?"

World+Biz

hong kong / Japan / Fukushima water plan / Fukushima water

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19