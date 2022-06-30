H&M flags more price hikes, profits boosted by fewer discounts

Global Economy

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

H&M flags more price hikes, profits boosted by fewer discounts

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:17 am
The H&amp;M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Budget fashion group H&M expects to raise prices further this year, it said on Wednesday after reporting forecast-beating profits with margins benefiting from fewer discounts.

H&M in the first half of the year raised prices in the face of higher transport and raw material costs, and Chief Executive Officer Helena Helmersson told Reuters prices would likely rise also throughout the rest of the year. Hikes would vary between markets depending on the competitive situation, she said.

"Although most of the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic essentially seem to be over, many challenges remain. Disruption and delays still exist in the supply chain, but are gradually being eased. At the same time, there is substantial inflation," H&M said.

Pretax profit at the world's second-biggest fashion retailer jumped 33% from a year earlier to 4.78 billion crowns ($471 million) in the Swedish group's second quarter, on sales growth of 12% measured in local currencies.

H&M's shares were up 5% at 1133 GMT after the group posted the jump in March-May profit as shoppers returned to its stores in the aftermath of the pandemic.

An increase in full-price sales and a decrease in markdowns helped H&M boost its operating margin to 9.2% from 8.3% in the second quarter despite higher costs.

"Sales in physical stores increased substantially while online continues to do well," Helmersson said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 3.87 billion crown profit.

Local-currency sales in June, the first month of H&M's third quarter, fell 6%, mostly because it halted its business in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Russia was H&M's sixth-biggest market with 4% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.

RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a note to clients the June sales were lower than expected. In June 2021, sales soared as over 1,000 closed stores re-opened after closing temporarily due to the pandemic. CEO Helmersson noted that July and August comparisons would be less tough.

In China, H&M has seen sales slump over the past year amid a consumer boycott over the company's position on the Xinjiang region and a general slump in consumer demand due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

H&M's biggest rival, Inditex ITX.MC, the owner of Zara, reported an 80% jump in profit earlier this month in its fiscal first quarter on the back of soaring sales.

H&M also said on Wednesday it had decided to use an authorisation given by owners at its annual general meeting in May to buy back 3 billion crowns worth of shares.

World+Biz

H&M / Sales / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

2h | Interviews
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

4h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

22h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

3h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

15h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

15h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years