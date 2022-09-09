Hershey to expand Mexico plant with $90 mln investment

Global Economy

Reuters
09 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 01:41 pm

Related News

Hershey to expand Mexico plant with $90 mln investment

Reuters
09 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 01:41 pm
An employee shows a Hershey&#039;s chocolate bar made in USA in the &quot;American lifestyle&quot; store in Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
An employee shows a Hershey's chocolate bar made in USA in the "American lifestyle" store in Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Candy maker Hershey Co (HSY.N) will spend $90 million to open two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, a representative for the company said on Thursday.

The expansion of the plant will increase output by 25%, according to a release from the state issued after an event at the plant.

The state said the investment will also generate 300 new jobs in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant, which makes hundreds of products.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
"With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey's largest plants," Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said at the event.

World+Biz

Hershey / Mexico

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

12m | Panorama
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

2h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

4h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

12m | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

17m | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

17m | Videos
Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

22m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’