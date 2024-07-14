Haven rush, 'Trump Trades' on investor minds after shooting

Global Economy

Bloomberg
14 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 10:56 am

Related News

Haven rush, 'Trump Trades' on investor minds after shooting

Early market commentary suggests the shooting will boost Trump’s chances of winning the election, which will shift focus to securities most exposed to his policies and may ultimately be negative for Treasuries.

Bloomberg
14 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 10:56 am
Donald Trump with his bloodied face at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump with his bloodied face at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders will initially rush into haven assets and reevaluate trades most linked to former President Donald Trump's candidacy after he was shot at a rally, according to market watchers.

"Undoubtedly there'll be some protectionist or haven flows in Asia in the early morning," said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at ATFX Global Markets. "I'd suspect gold could test all time highs, we will see the yen getting bought and the dollar, and flows into Treasuries too."

However, early market commentary suggests the shooting will boost Trump's chances of winning the election, which will shift focus to securities most exposed to his policies and may ultimately be negative for Treasuries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Graph: Bloomberg
Graph: Bloomberg

Assets linked to the so-called Trump trade range from the dollar to Treasuries to the shares of private prisons, credit-card companies and health insurance firms. Investors see the Republican's policies on tariffs, immigration and deficits leading to a stronger dollar, higher bond yields and a more favourable environment for those equity sectors.

Traders will also closely watch market measures of expected volatility on Monday, such as those on the tariff-sensitive Chinese yuan, which had begun to price in the US vote.

Trump said he was shot in the right ear after gunfire erupted at his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. His campaign said in a statement that he was "fine" after the incident, which saw him rushed from the stage. One attendee at the rally was shot and died, and the shooter was killed by the US Secret Service.

Strategists had already expected a volatile run into the November election, not least because Democrats are still agonising over President Joe Biden's candidacy after his debate performance last month. Investors were also grappling with the possibility that the election may end in a protracted dispute or political violence.

But there is little precedent for events like Pennsylvania. When President Ronald Reagan was shot four decades ago, the stock market dipped before closing early. The next day, March 31, 1981, the S&P 500 rose over 1% and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 9 basis points to 13.13%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bond investors should pay particular attention as the attack is likely to boost Trump's election chances, according to Marko Papic, California-based chief strategist at BCA Research Inc.

"I do think that the bond market should at some point, become aware of President Trump's higher odds of winning the White House than any of his rivals," Papic wrote. "And I continue to believe that as his odds rise, so should the probability of a bond market riot."

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, said he was seeing client flows into Bitcoin and gold after the shooting. The cryptocurrency advanced after the news broke.

"This news marks a changing point in American political norms and the emergency of greater political violence," he said. "For markets, it means haven trades but more skewed towards non-traditional havens."

Top News / World+Biz / USA / Politics

Trump rally shooting / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

22m | Wheels
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What do young people think about the US presidential election?

What do young people think about the US presidential election?

1h | Videos
Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

13h | Videos
Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

12h | Videos
What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

13h | Videos