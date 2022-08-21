Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi

Global Economy

Reuters
21 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 02:49 pm

Related News

Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi

Reuters
21 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 02:49 pm
The logo of Dubai&#039;s Emaar Properties on a building under construction in Dubai, UAE, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo
The logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties on a building under construction in Dubai, UAE, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Saturday it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Emaar said in a bourse filing its board has in principle approved the sale, which values Namshi at $335.2 million, as a divestment to a related party.

Emaar was founded by Mohamed Alabbar and is the company's managing director.

Emaar is known for building the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, and other iconic parts of Dubai. It bought Namshi for a total of $281 million after first acquiring a 51% stake in 2017 before buying the remaining 49% in 2019.

Emaar said the price was within the range which was defined by an independent valuer approved by the United Arab Emirates' market regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority.

Reuters reported in August 2021 the developer was considering options to sell Namshi.

World+Biz

Gulf / E-commerce company / Namshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings