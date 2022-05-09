Greece, UAE agree joint investments in energy, other sectors

Global Economy

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Greece, UAE agree joint investments in energy, other sectors

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:51 pm
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. Picture taken March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/Files
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. Picture taken March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/Files

Greece and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to jointly fund investments worth 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in the Mediterranean country and explore further cooperation in the energy sector, the Greek prime minister's office said on Monday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as the impact of the war in Ukraine, his office said.

"The renewal of the successful collaboration between the Hellenic Development Bank and Mubadala Investment Company and the creation of a joint initiative for investments worth 4 billion euros is of pivotal importance," it said.

Mitsotakis said there was room for further cooperation between the European Union and the UAE on renewable energy.

"Due to its geographical position, Greece has the potential to become a gate for natural gas from the Middle East to Europe," Mitsotakis added. "We would like to explore the possibilities for further strategic cooperation and the participation of funds from the UAE in this direction."

As part of its effort to boost the share of renewables in energy consumption to 35% by 2030 from around 23% now, Greece wants to install offshore wind parks capable of generating 2 gigawatts by 2030, with required investments seen at 6 billion euros.

The two countries on Monday signed nine agreements on technology, energy and health, among other sectors.

World+Biz

UAE / Greece

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

10h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

11h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

11h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

2h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

10h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

11h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021