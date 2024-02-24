GQG's Adani investment reaches $10 billion as stocks rebound

Global Economy

Bloomberg News
24 February, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 07:36 pm

Related News

GQG's Adani investment reaches $10 billion as stocks rebound

Bloomberg News
24 February, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 07:36 pm
Rajiv Jain. Photo: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg
Rajiv Jain. Photo: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg

The total value of GQG Partners LLC's stake in Adani Group companies has grown about fivefold, as the stocks extend their recovery from short-seller Hindenburg Research's scathing report.

The firm's initial investment of $1.9 billion in March has ballooned to $10 billion in value, helped by market gains and additional stakes, according to fund manager Sudarshan Murthy. This marks a big win for the contrarian bet by veteran Rajiv Jain's firm after Hindenburg accused the Adani Group of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud — charges that the conglomerate has repeatedly denied.

The Gautam Adani-led group has recovered more than two-thirds of the market capitalization that it lost following the report, after it wooed investors and bankers. India's top court has also rejected a high-level probe into Hindenburg's allegations. Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. have more than doubled since a trough last February, and are less than 5% away from levels seen before the report.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has about $2.23 billion invested in seven Adani companies, of which $1.06 billion is in Adani's energy and utility companies.

"Adani Power is the country's largest private thermal power producer," and may double its capacity through 2029, Murthy said. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy Ltd. has secured land "that gives them a clear runway where they can build in the next five years," he added.

Top News / World+Biz

Adani / investment / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

10h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

5h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is running out of troops and logistics

Ukraine is running out of troops and logistics

1h | Videos
Why NRBC bank extend operations in remote areas

Why NRBC bank extend operations in remote areas

55m | Videos
Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

3h | Videos
Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

4h | Videos