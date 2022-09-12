Goldman Sachs set to cut jobs this month

Global Economy

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

Goldman Sachs set to cut jobs this month

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:22 pm
The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs Group Inc will cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The Wall Street giant typically trims about 1% to 5% of its staff each year, and the 2022 cuts will likely be in the lower end of that range, the source told Reuters. The staff reductions may begin as early as next week, the person said.

The New York Times earlier reported on the upcoming layoffs, citing two people familiar with the plans.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

In July, the investment bank had warned it might slow hiring and cut expenses as the economic outlook worsens. It reported a 48% slump in quarterly profit, which beat forecasts due to gains in fixed-income and commodities trading. 

The bank will also reinstate its annual performance review for employees at the end of the year, a process it had suspended during the pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Denis Coleman told analysts in July.

"Banks will likely continue to be under pressure to cut costs where they can and layoffs and slowdowns in hiring are quite possible," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

Top News / World+Biz

Goldman Sachs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

13h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

10h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

11h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Amazon buying 'Irobot' for $170M

Amazon buying 'Irobot' for $170M

Now | Videos
Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

1h | Videos
Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

2h | Videos
How much property is King Charles III going to get?

How much property is King Charles III going to get?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’