The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N booked a $1.2 billion pre-tax loss related to its newly formed platform solutions unit for the first nine months of 2022, the bank said on Friday.

The unit houses its transaction banking, credit card and financial technology businesses.