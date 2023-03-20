Goldman Sachs lowers euro zone growth forecast; sees no growth for UK

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast for the euro zone on Monday, citing ongoing stress in the global banking system and an increase in economic uncertainty.

The investment bank said it sees a 0.3% hit to the euro zone's real gross domestic product (GDP), reducing the growth forecast to 0.7% for 2023.

It added that it sees no economic growth in UK this year and no longer expects the Bank of England (BoE) to hike its policy rate in May, leaving its terminal rate forecast for BoE at 4.25%.

Global financial markets have been rattled by the collapse of some regional US banks and the larger Swiss lender Credit Suisse, along with interest rate hikes by major central banks.

Goldman Sachs said there might be a tightening in bank lending by around 10 percentage points in both the euro area and the UK, due to banking stress and rise in financial spreads.