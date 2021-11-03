Gold slips as investors brace for Fed announcement

Global Economy

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 05:40 pm

Related News

Gold slips as investors brace for Fed announcement

"Markets are expecting the Fed will announce the start of tapering today and are also pricing in rate hikes for next year, not only from the Fed but also from the European Central Bank," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Highlights:

  • Fed policy statement due at 1800 GMT
  • Platinum, palladium rise about 0.5%

     

Gold prices eased on Wednesday, ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve decision, as investors await cues on the US central bank's plan to taper its pandemic-induced stimulus amid signs of rising inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,780.60 per ounce by 0937 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.4% to $1,782.10 per ounce.

"Markets are expecting the Fed will announce the start of tapering today and are also pricing in rate hikes for next year, not only from the Fed but also from the European Central Bank," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

"There might be a little bit of hesitancy, some late doubts, on whether the FOMC will really decide on tapering," said Fertig, adding the crucial question will be about how much they will reduce the monthly bond purchases.

The Fed policy announcement is due at 1800 GMT. The central bank is likely to begin paring its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month, bringing them to an end by mid-2022.

Market participants are also eyeing a Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday after data suggested unemployment is unlikely to rise sharply, bolstering the case for a rate hike.

"Gold's choppy range trading continues ahead of the FOMC, with the wider $1770.00 to $1810.00 range continuing to contain nicely," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Prices of the metal have been wavering between slight losses and gains this week, and analysts have said the Fed decision could be the event that pushes gold out of its range-bound trade.

Elsewhere, spot silver edged up 0.1% to $23.54 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,044.27 per ounce and Palladium gained 0.5% to $2,021.71 per ounce.

Gold / Fed / Fed rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club