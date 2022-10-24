Gold slips as dollar gains, investors assess Fed stance

Representational Image. Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Gold could test $1,630/oz - analyst

Dollar shrugs off suspected yen intervention

Platinum eases from its highest since Aug. 15

Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed, while investors looked for hints on easing Federal Reserve monetary policy that has kept a leash on prices.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.6% to $1,647.17 per ounce by 0922 GMT. US gold futures GCv1 eased 0.3% to $1,651.40.

Expectations that some Fed officials were debating a pause in the rapid pace of interest rate hikes helped gold rally on Friday as the US dollar eased. USD/

"(However), this morning a tiny rebound of the greenback is curbing gold's rebound in early trading," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst for Kinesis Money.

"The decline suggests that last week's rebound was a bit too quick and there are decent chances of seeing gold testing $1,630," De Casa added.

While gold is considered an inflation hedge, higher interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion, and have led to a more than 9% fall in bullion so far this year. USD/

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points at its November meeting.

Until then, investors will keep a close watch on the US economic growth and core inflation prints this week, while the European Central Bank is widely expected to raise its rates by 75 basis points.

"I don't think gold is out of the woods yet," said City Index analyst Matt Simpson, adding gold's move will depend on data and cues from the Fed's next meeting on whether it's close to pausing or keep tightening rates.

Spot silver XAG= fell 1.6% to $19.10 per ounce while palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $2,019.92.

Platinum XPT= shed 0.3% to $929.13, having hit a peak since Aug. 15 earlier in the session.

Markets in India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia were closed because of public holidays.