Gold set for weekly dip as hawkish Fed tilt boosts dollar

Reuters
17 February, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 07:46 pm

File Photo: An employee sorts gold bars in the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant &#039;Oegussa&#039; in Vienna, Austria, December 15, 2017. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
File Photo: An employee sorts gold bars in the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria, December 15, 2017. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

Highlights:

  • Minutes of FOMC 31 January-1 February meeting on 22 February
  • Q4 GDP and 2022 second estimate on 23 February
  • Czech central bank chief wants to boost gold reserves - paper

Gold hurtled towards a third straight weekly drop on Friday, dampened by the dollar's advance following fresh hawkish rhetoric from the US Federal Reserve officials.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% at $1,826.39 per ounce by 1302 GMT, after earlier falling to its lowest since late-December. Bullion has fallen about 2.1% so far this week.

US gold futures GCv1 fell 0.9% to $1,825.10.

Two Fed officials said on Thursday the US central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month.

Taking cues from the comments, the dollar index .DXY surged to a six-week high, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers, while bond yields also climbed. USD/US/

The latest remarks, putting a 50-basis-point rate hike and more than just one other increase back on the table, is benefiting the dollar and weighing on precious metals markets, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

While there is potential for gold to recover, it appears limited and would depend on how much the central banks increase rates, beyond what the markets have priced in, Fertig added.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

"It's the resilience of the economy and persistent inflation (that's) shifting the stance of the Fed towards greater hawkishness," in turn pulling investors away from gold, said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Traders now await next week's release of the latest FOMC minutes and US GDP data for more clues on rate hikes.

On the physical front, however, Czech central bank chief wants to boost the country's gold reserves to 100 tonnes, he told a daily.

While gold demand from top consumer China could prove robust, analysts at Commerzbank see potential setbacks in the short term on higher Fed rates, lowering their mid-year gold price to $1,800/oz from $1,8500/oz. GOL/AS

Spot silver XAG= fell 1.1% to $21.3648 per ounce, platinum XPT= was also down similarly at $910.19 while palladium XPD= dipped 2.8% to $1,468.62.

Gold / US dollar / US Federal Reserve

