Gold prices ease with cenbank rate moves in focus

Global Economy

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 11:00 am

Related News

Gold prices ease with cenbank rate moves in focus

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 11:00 am
Gold shows a strong tendency to do well in times of recession. Photo: Reuters
Gold shows a strong tendency to do well in times of recession. Photo: Reuters

Gold prices inched down on Thursday, after hitting a more than two-week low in the previous session, as investors grappled with the likelihood of more interest rate hikes by central banks to contain inflationary pressures.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,992.23 per ounce, as of 0332 GMT. US gold futures GCv1 fell 0.2% to $2,004.00.

"Despite gold's break below $1,980 yesterday, investors were quick to snap up the quick discount and drive spot prices back above this key support level... But we're also on guard for the US Federal Reserve members to remain hawkish into Saturday's blackout period ahead of the Fed's next meeting," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that inflation is still at problematic levels and the Fed will act to lower it.

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets pricing in an 83.7% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in May.

Rate hikes reduce non-interest bearing gold's appeal as it raises the metal's opportunity cost.

The Fed will deliver a final 25-basis-point rate increase in May and then hold rates steady for the rest of 2023, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

"A slew of hawkish comments from the Fed, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank combined with stubbornly high UK inflation has investors second-guessing their calls for rate cuts this year," Simpson added.

Britain's consumer price inflation stayed in double-digit territory in March, while Euro zone inflation eased last month but underlying readings remained stubbornly high, bolstering expectations for more rate hikes from the Bank of England and the ECB.

The dollar index was steady. A stronger dollar increases gold's cost to buyers holding other currencies. 

Spot silver lost 0.5% at $25.12 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $1,085.81 and palladium dipped 0.5% to $1,607.49.

World+Biz

Gold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

3h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

1h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

20h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

21h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

23h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka