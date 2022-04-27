Gold prices dip as dollar strengthens towards pandemic high

Global Economy

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 03:24 pm

Related News

Gold prices dip as dollar strengthens towards pandemic high

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 03:24 pm
Gold prices dip as dollar strengthens towards pandemic high

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the US dollar consolidated at its highest level in more than two years and pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,893.70 per ounce, as of 0809 GMT (2:09pm Dhaka) US gold futures slid 0.3% to $1,898.60.

"So, $1,900 is clearly a pivotal level for today's session ... looking further out, it's not looking ideal at the moment with the US dollar at a 25-month high," trading firm City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

The dollar stood at its highest level since the early days of the pandemic and was heading for its best month since 2015, supported by the prospect of aggressive US rate hikes and on safe-haven flows fanned by slowing growth in China and Europe.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. The greenback is also seen as a rival safe-haven asset to gold during economic and political crises.

Headlines from Russia provided some support to gold on Tuesday as investors sought a safe haven, but the Ukraine crisis has not been as much of a bullish story recently for bullion as it was a few weeks ago, and demand from it is unlikely to last through the week, Simpson said.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Most Asian stock indexes fell as growing fears over the global economy drove investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds.

Spot silver dropped 0.2% to $23.43 per ounce, platinum dipped 1.3% to $920.23, and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,183.36.

Top News / World+Biz

Gold price / dollar dips / Gold Prices Decrease

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access