Gold hovers near 3-week high as weaker dollar supports

Global Economy

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:10 pm

Related News

Gold hovers near 3-week high as weaker dollar supports

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Representational Image. Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo
Representational Image. Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Gold prices eased on Monday due to an uptick in the US bond yields, although expectations around less-aggressive Federal Reserve rate-hike trajectory dented the dollar and kept bullion near a three-week high.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,760.53 per ounce, as of 0533 GMT. Bullion hovered near its highest level since July 6 at $1,767.79 scaled on Friday. 

US gold futures dipped 0.3% to $1,776.50 per ounce.

"USD has been on the back foot and driving gold higher. Expectations are coalescing around a rapidly slowing economy and hinting at less aggressive tightening," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Traders currently price about 31% probability that the Fed would keep its current 75 basis-point pace of rate hikes at its next meeting in September, with 69% odds for a smaller half-point increase. 

Making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar languished near three-week lows against its rivals.

Limiting bullion's gains, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields edged off from near a four-month low. 

"Gold had its biggest weekly gain since March amid speculation that the Fed will slow the pace of interest rates rises as the US economy slows," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Focus will now be on the monthly US jobs report due on Friday, which could influence Fed's roadmap for fighting inflation.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.06% to 1,005.87 tonnes on Friday. 

Disappointing Chinese economic data dented investors' appetite for riskier assets. 

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a support at $1,756 per ounce, as it faces a strong resistance at $1,770, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. 

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9% to $20.13 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7% to $890.52, and palladium slipped 1.6% to $2,093.71.

Top News / World+Biz

Gold price / Dollar Prices low / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

2h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

2h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

3h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

4h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

5h | Videos
Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

16h | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT