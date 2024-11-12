Gold holds near 1-month low ahead of US data, Fed speakers

Global Economy

Reuters
12 November, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 11:39 am

Related News

Gold holds near 1-month low ahead of US data, Fed speakers

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $2,617.15 per ounce by 0436 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 10 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,623.30

Reuters
12 November, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 11:39 am
An employee places ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold in a workroom at the Novosibirsk precious metals refining and manufacturing plant in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia, September 15, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
An employee places ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold in a workroom at the Novosibirsk precious metals refining and manufacturing plant in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia, September 15, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

Gold hovered near a one-month low on Tuesday, as investors awaited a set of key US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further clarity on the interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $2,617.15 per ounce by 0436 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 10 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,623.30.

The US dollar held near a four-month high, as investors continued to pile into trades seen as benefiting from the incoming Donald Trump administration. A stronger dollar makes bullion less attractive for holders of other currency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Gold has succumbed to the purple patch of the US dollar in the aftermath of the election. The President-elect's policies appear to be a boon for the dollar and potentially from an inflationary standpoint, it could slow down the Fed's rate-cutting trajectory in 2025," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates reduce the appeal of the non-yielding asset.

Focus is on the October Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday, the Producer Price Index and weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and retail sales data on Friday.

Multiple US central bank officials are also scheduled to speak this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"There is still a fundamental path higher for gold, though it will likely require the dollar to lose some momentum. A soft inflation report would increase the odds of a December rate cut, which may give gold a reprieve," added Waterer.

Traders see a 68.5% chance of a rate cut in December, versus around 80% chance before Trump's victory, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retest support at $2,610, a break below which could open the way towards $2,566-$2,588.

Spot silver dipped 0.4% at $30.57, platinum lost 0.9% to $956.45 and palladium fell 1% at $971.07.

Top News / World+Biz

Gold / Gold price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

19h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

19h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

40m | Videos
Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

12h | Videos
This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

16h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

16h | Videos