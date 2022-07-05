Gold edges up as economic worries lend support

Global Economy

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 11:58 am

Related News

Gold edges up as economic worries lend support

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 11:58 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Highlights:

  • Asian shares firm, growth fears cap gains
  • Dollar nears 2-decade peaks

Gold prices rose marginally on Tuesday, buoyed by economic growth concerns, although an elevated dollar and impending interest rate hikes kept gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,810.45 per ounce at 0501 GMT US gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,812.20.

"While we are stuck in the $1,790 to $1,830 range, gold could be supported on recession worries and possibly the Federal Reserve softening their policy stance as the market pivots from inflation concerns," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises, like a recession.

Bullion has been pressured in the past few months by major central banks around the world moving to hike interest rates in their attempt to tame runaway inflation.

"Overall, gold's price action is still underwhelming, setting a series of lower daily highs over the past month, suggesting the downside remains the weaker path of travel," OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The general move lower by US yields seems to be delaying the inevitable correction lower in prices of non-yielding gold, Halley said.

Resuming trade after a weekend extended by the Independence Day holiday, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields recovered slightly from Friday's one-month low, but remained below 3%.

The dollar hovered near a two-decade peak, and continued to chip away at demand for greenback-priced gold among buyers holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-US tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay. 

Spot silver gained 1% to $20.16 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.4% to $882.50, and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,943.16.

Top News / World+Biz

Gold / Gold market / World Gold Market / Gold Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh