GM outsells Toyota in US as industry braces for brakes on demand

Global Economy

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 09:24 am

Related News

GM outsells Toyota in US as industry braces for brakes on demand

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 09:24 am
A General Motors sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018/ Reuters
A General Motors sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018/ Reuters

General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales.

Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts.

But analysts now warn demand may lose steam in the coming quarters as rising interest rates discourage consumers from paying more money for cars and trucks in the coming months.

"We're cautiously optimistic about moving forward. There's a lot of negative consumer sentiment in the marketplace. So we're obviously concerned about that," Randy Parker, chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor North America, said in an interview after the automaker reported a 3% rise in vehicle sales.

GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales. Toyota's sales fell 7.1% to 526,017 vehicles in the same period.

Reuters Graphics

GM outsold Toyota by about 80,000 vehicles through the first nine months of the year. Toyota in 2021 topped GM in sales by about 110,000 vehicles, the first time since 1931 that GM did not lead the US auto industry in sales.

Referring to the 2021 win, Toyota President Akio Toyoda last week told dealers he did a "'happy dance' in my office" when the figures were announced.

US new vehicle sales in September finished at 1.11 million units, with an annual sales rate of 13.49 million, according to Wards Intelligence data.

GM, whose shares closed up 2.4%, added it would boost production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric models in response to higher demand.

Shipping finished-vehicles to consumers proved to be another headache for some companies. Tesla Inc shares fell on Monday after it sold fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter as deliveries lagged way behind production due to logistic hurdles.

Supply issues dragged down sales of Fiat Chrysler 6%.

However, macroeconomic concerns are on top of analyst minds after used-car retailer CarMax Inc's inflation warning last week.

"Discounts may begin to materialize as economic conditions, rising interest rates and steady vehicle availability affect the imbalance of supply and demand over the coming quarters," said TrueCar analyst Zack Krelle.

World+Biz / USA

GM / General Motors (GM) / Toyota / Toyota Motor Corp / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

1h | Panorama
The south gateway of the Bara Katara and its remaining wings have been altered into warehouses and shops to such an extent that the great relic from Mughal era is now beyond recognition. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

From Bara Katra to Jahaj Bari: Laws fail to protect Dhaka’s vanishing heritage

2h | Panorama
Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

1h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

14h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

2h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch