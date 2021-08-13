Global supply fears as China partly shuts major port over Covid

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 01:27 pm

Global supply fears as China partly shuts major port over Covid

Services were shut on Wednesday at a terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan port after a worker was infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 01:27 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The partial closure of one of China's biggest cargo ports due to the coronavirus has raised fresh concerns about the impact on global trade.

Services were shut on Wednesday at a terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan port after a worker was infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, reports the BBC.

China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo port over virus case

Ningbo-Zhoushan in eastern China is the world's third-busiest cargo port. The closure threatens more disruption to supply chains ahead of the key Christmas shopping season.

Closing the terminal on Meishan island until further notice will cut the port's capacity for container cargo by about a quarter.

It comes as the cost of shipping from China and South East Asia to the East coast of the US has already hit a record high, according to the Freightos Baltic global container freight index.

