Global markets: Stocks make meandering start to quarter; yen hits near 1-year low

Passersby wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020/ Reuters

Asia's stock markets made a tentative start to the fourth quarter in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, nudging sideways while the dollar held firm and a last-minute deal to avert a US government shutdown lifted S&P 500 futures.

Markets in India, Hong Kong and China were closed for a holiday.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 jumped as much as 1.7%, before retreating to flat in the mid-afternoon. The yen fell to within a whisker of 150-per-dollar and its weakness is a boon for exporters' and the pricing of their foreign earnings in yen.

An eleventh-hour deal to avoid a US government shutdown, struck over the weekend, also helped the mood and lifted US stock futures ESc1 by 0.5% in Asia. The weekend's stopgap funding bill allowed the government to keep operating through Nov. 17, and means key data releases including Friday's monthly payrolls report can go ahead on time.

European futures STXEc1 rose 0.2%.

"The shutdown risks are only delayed, not eliminated," TD Securities strategists wrote in a client note.

"A sense of reduced uncertainty is likely to drive a small relief in markets," but "market volatility is likely to remain elevated as investors wait for the next catalyst, which is likely to be top-tier data."

Japanese stocks were also boosted by the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan survey, which showed an improvement in business sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was flat.

DOLLAR RESILIENCE

Bond and foreign exchange trade remain driven by an anticipation of US interest rates staying high and selling in Japanese bonds on Monday drew a central bank response.

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields JP10YTN=JBTC rose by a basis point to their highest for a decade at 0.775%. The Bank of Japan said it would buy bonds with 5-10 years to maturity on Wednesday, with the size of purchases to be announced then. Futures 2JGBv1 bounced on the news.

In the Treasury market 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose 4 bps to 4.6124% and the two-year yield rose 3.7 bps to $5.0832%.

The dollar stood tall in currency markets, though was stopped short of last week's milestone highs save for against the yen JPY=EBS, where it hit its highest since last October at 149.74 yen.

"Relative US growth resilience and (a) hawkish Fed are factors that continue to underpin support for the dollar, until US data starts to show more material signs of softening," said OCBC currency strategist Christopher Wong.

Mixed China factory surveys and an expectation of no changes to rates settings at central bank meetings in the coming days kept pressure on the Australian and New Zealand dollars. AUD/

The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.5% to $0.6400 and the kiwi NZD=D3 slipped 0.2% to $0.5986. The euro EUR=EBS was a touch weaker at $1.0564.

Crude oil steadied after late-week falls

Brent December crude LCOc1 futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $92.36 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 20 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.99 a barrel.