Global investors turn sellers in equity funds on recession fears

Global Economy

Reuters
01 July, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 06:07 pm

Related News

Global investors turn sellers in equity funds on recession fears

Reuters
01 July, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 06:07 pm
A trader in London waits for European stock markets to open early on June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A trader in London waits for European stock markets to open early on June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Global equity funds faced outflows in the week to 29 June, as recession fears crept higher, with major central banks looking keen to raise interest rates further to tame soaring inflation.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors disposed of a net $20.79 billion worth of global bond funds in a fourth straight week of net selling.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that there was a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes could slow the economy too much, but the bigger risk was persistent inflation.

Aggravating investors concerns was US consumer confidence reading, which dropped to a 16-month low in June on worries about high inflation.

European and US equity funds witnessed outflows of $6.46 billion and $3.78 billion, respectively, although investors purchased Asian funds worth $1.64 billion.

Among sector funds, financials, healthcare, tech and energy funds saw outflows of more than $500 million each.

Meanwhile, bond funds recorded weekly outflows of $20.79 billion as selling continued for the fourth week.

Global investors offloaded short- and medium-term funds of $7.51 billion in their 25th straight week of net selling. High yield funds also recorded outflows worth $3.44 billion but government funds attracted inflows worth $662 million.

Money market funds too recorded outflows, losing $23.55 billion when investors exited for a third straight week.

Data for commodity funds showed investors withdrew $1.42 billion, the most in six weeks, out of precious metal funds while energy funds saw outflows of 256 million, the first net selling in four weeks.

An analysis of 24,326 emerging market funds showed equity funds drew $509 million, marking a second weekly inflow but bond funds faced outflows of $3.51 billion for a third week.

Top News / World+Biz

Global investors / Recession / Recession fears

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

7h | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

8h | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

9h | Features
Agricultural worker walks between rows of vegetables at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters

With vast arable lands, why is Africa dependent on imported grain?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

7h | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

8h | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

8h | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years