Global growth to 'decelerate markedly' in 2022: World Bank

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
12 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

Global growth to 'decelerate markedly' in 2022: World Bank

The Washington-based development lender forecast growth would slow to 4.1 percent this year from an estimated 5.5 percent in 2021

BSS/AFP
12 January, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:54 am
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year as Covid-19 outbreaks and supply chain snarls persist while government aid programs expire, the World Bank said Tuesday.

The Washington-based development lender forecast growth would slow to 4.1 percent this year from an estimated 5.5 percent in 2021, but warned "Omicron-related economic disruptions could substantially reduce growth" to as low as 3.4 percent.

Top News / World+Biz

World Bank / global growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

A dream come true in medical science

Now | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

23h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

15h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

15h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

15h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment